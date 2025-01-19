Weekly Horoscope Leo, January 19-25, 2025 predicts funds from abroad

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay calm even at a stormy time Love will flourish in life and success will sweep your official life. Overcome the challenges in the financial status through proper planning this week. Leo Weekly Horoscope January 19 to 25, 2025: Overcome the challenges in the financial status through proper planning this week.

Stay cool in the love life and also avoid arguments with the lover. Be careful to achieve every professional target. Financial prosperity demands proper control over the expenditure. Your health status is also good.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Be cool even while having a tough time. Your lover prefers you to spend more time in love. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. You may have disagreements but do not let them turn into arguments as your goal is to take the relationship to the next level. It is crucial to provide the personal space to the lover. Single Leos may fall in love in the second part of the week.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Be vigilant about office politics. Your colleagues may conspire against you but your productivity will support your talent. Some artists, authors, bankers, media persons, chefs, and engineers will have a busy week. Be ready to even take up a challenging responsibility that needs frequent travel. Those who have interviews scheduled for this week can be sure about the result. Some entrepreneurs will have financial issues, especially in receiving funds from abroad. Traders will find new options to invest in.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Despite the prosperity, you need to have a curb over the expense. You may buy jewelry as well as property as an investment but it is good to avoid shopping for luxury items. You should also be careful while making investments in the stock market. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade. Some Leos will have a celebration at home and will need to contribute a significant amount.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Though you are good in terms of health, ensure you follow a balanced lifestyle. Spend more time with the family and people with a positive attitude. Leos may have sleep-related problems and body pain. While maintaining a healthy diet, you are also advised to stay away from a sedentary lifestyle.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)