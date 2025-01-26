Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Leo, January 26- february 1, 2025 predicts Prosperity on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, January 26- February 1, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and health show positive changes.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You know the priorities

Overcome the issues in the love affair through open communication. You need to also be focused on the work. Both wealth and health show positive changes.

Leo Weekly Horoscope January 26- february 1, 2025: Overcome the issues in the love affair through open communication.
Leo Weekly Horoscope January 26- february 1, 2025: Overcome the issues in the love affair through open communication.

Keep the love affair intact this week. You may require meeting the professional expectations without compromising on the ideals. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Consider keeping the lover happy. However, minor clashes or ego-related tussles will be there in the love life. It is wise to spend more time together and discuss the issues. Be sincere in your approach and ensure you share your feelings without inhibitions. You may discuss the love affair with the parents and get the approval. There can be issues associated with a previous love affair and you may require resolving it with a mature attitude. Married Leo females may get conceived in the second half of the week.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. While professionally you are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become. Those who are keen to quit a job will find a new one before the weekend. Businessmen will be happy to see good returns this week. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity is your trusted companion. You may win a legal dispute over the property, which means a fortune in your coffer. Some Leos will also financial assistance from the family of their spouse. Fixed deposits and mutual funds are good investment options. You may also consider property, stock, and speculative business. Entrepreneurs will not have much difficulty in raising funds this week.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Senior Leos natives need to be careful about medication and should not skip appointments with the doctor. Some people with heart and lung disorders may have complicated health. There can also be pain in joints that will require medical attention.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
