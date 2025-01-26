Weekly Horoscope Leo, January 26- february 1, 2025 predicts Prosperity on the cards
Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, January 26- February 1, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and health show positive changes.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You know the priorities
Overcome the issues in the love affair through open communication. You need to also be focused on the work. Both wealth and health show positive changes.
Keep the love affair intact this week. You may require meeting the professional expectations without compromising on the ideals. Both health and wealth will be at your side.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Consider keeping the lover happy. However, minor clashes or ego-related tussles will be there in the love life. It is wise to spend more time together and discuss the issues. Be sincere in your approach and ensure you share your feelings without inhibitions. You may discuss the love affair with the parents and get the approval. There can be issues associated with a previous love affair and you may require resolving it with a mature attitude. Married Leo females may get conceived in the second half of the week.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. While professionally you are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become. Those who are keen to quit a job will find a new one before the weekend. Businessmen will be happy to see good returns this week. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Prosperity is your trusted companion. You may win a legal dispute over the property, which means a fortune in your coffer. Some Leos will also financial assistance from the family of their spouse. Fixed deposits and mutual funds are good investment options. You may also consider property, stock, and speculative business. Entrepreneurs will not have much difficulty in raising funds this week.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Minor medical issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Senior Leos natives need to be careful about medication and should not skip appointments with the doctor. Some people with heart and lung disorders may have complicated health. There can also be pain in joints that will require medical attention.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
