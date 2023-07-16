Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 16 - 22, 2023 predicts financial changes on the cards

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, be determined to obtain your goals

The love life will be intact and officially you will see chances to grow. There will be prosperity and the weekly horoscope also predicts good health this week.

Avoid all arguments in a relationship and treat your partner with affection. The challenges at the office will make you stronger. There will be prosperity this week and both mental and physical health would be good.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Some ego-related issues may pop up in your relationship this week. Handle every problem with a mature attitude. Some Leos may dig into the past of the partner which may sound insulting and may personally hurt the lover. Avoid this. Instead, look to the future where you both spend happy moments together. Single Leos will be happy to know that the chances to find new love are high.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

The professional life will be impressive with many positive things happening this week. Some Leos may have new roles to play at the office. Your rapport with coworkers needs to be cordial this week as you would need their help in completing the assigned tasks on time. Stay in the good books of your seniors. Stay away from office politics and also pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results. You can confidently attend job interviews this week as the result will be positive.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Handle the financial affairs tactically. Despite your having a good income, the weekly horoscope demands smart usage of wealth. Spending a big amount on luxury is not a good idea this week. Similarly, you should also stay away from big investment plans including stock and shares. While speculative business is a good idea to augment wealth, it is good to wait for a week more to invest money.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Your general health will be good. No major ailment will trouble you. However, it is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Those who are diabetic need to be more vigilant this week. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule. Some children may also have cuts while playing.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON