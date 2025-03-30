Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts optimal health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 30, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope from March 30- April 5, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Your health is also on the positive side.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Never compromise on ideals

Leo Weekly Horoscope March 30- April 5, 2025: Financially, you’ll be fortunate.
Leo Weekly Horoscope March 30- April 5, 2025: Financially, you’ll be fortunate.

Look for pleasant moments in love & the office life will also have opportunities to grow. Prosperity will help you make crucial decisions. Health is also good.

There will be fabulous moments to explore in the relationship. Keep the office life free from tremors this week. Financially, you’ll be fortunate. Your health is also on the positive side.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will see minor turbulence. Keep your tone down while having arguments and ensure you don’t hurt the emotions of the partner. You should also provide personal space to the lover in the relationship which will strengthen the love affair. Some females who recently had a break-up will be happy to see someone walking into their life in the second part of the week. Those who are serious about marriage can discuss it with their parents and get their approval.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Express the willingness to take up additional responsibilities that will add value to the profile. Your commitment will help you get a change in role or an appraisal this week. Healthcare professionals as well as lawyers will handle cases that will invite public attention. Businessmen will launch new ventures that will also bring in good results. Entrepreneurs dealing in antiques, textiles, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and timber businesses will see good revenue. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will have reasons to smile.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will hurt you. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions. Despite your passion for stock and trading, it is good to have control over investments including in speculative business. Those who are keen to renovate the house can go ahead with the plan. Avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative as you may have a tough time getting it back.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be in good shape. There will be relief from ailments and some seniors will also be discharged from the hospital. However, it is crucial to have control over the lifestyle. Continue a balanced diet where the meal is rich in proteins and nutrients. Make exercise a part of the routine and spend time meditating which will also help you overcome mental stress.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts optimal health
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On