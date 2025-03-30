Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts optimal health

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Never compromise on ideals Leo Weekly Horoscope March 30- April 5, 2025: Financially, you’ll be fortunate.

Look for pleasant moments in love & the office life will also have opportunities to grow. Prosperity will help you make crucial decisions. Health is also good.

There will be fabulous moments to explore in the relationship. Keep the office life free from tremors this week. Financially, you’ll be fortunate. Your health is also on the positive side.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will see minor turbulence. Keep your tone down while having arguments and ensure you don’t hurt the emotions of the partner. You should also provide personal space to the lover in the relationship which will strengthen the love affair. Some females who recently had a break-up will be happy to see someone walking into their life in the second part of the week. Those who are serious about marriage can discuss it with their parents and get their approval.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Express the willingness to take up additional responsibilities that will add value to the profile. Your commitment will help you get a change in role or an appraisal this week. Healthcare professionals as well as lawyers will handle cases that will invite public attention. Businessmen will launch new ventures that will also bring in good results. Entrepreneurs dealing in antiques, textiles, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and timber businesses will see good revenue. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will have reasons to smile.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will hurt you. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions. Despite your passion for stock and trading, it is good to have control over investments including in speculative business. Those who are keen to renovate the house can go ahead with the plan. Avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative as you may have a tough time getting it back.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be in good shape. There will be relief from ailments and some seniors will also be discharged from the hospital. However, it is crucial to have control over the lifestyle. Continue a balanced diet where the meal is rich in proteins and nutrients. Make exercise a part of the routine and spend time meditating which will also help you overcome mental stress.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)