Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 8-14, 2026: Cosmic guidance for new job opportunities

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You never compromise on ideals

Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life, and keep every door open to augment your wealth. Stay away from unhealthy habits. and exercise properly.

The relationship will see pleasant moments. Be cool at the office and meet the professional requirements. Both health and wealth will have minor issues.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week Be careful about the interference of an outsider in the relationship that creates a ruckus. Open communication is the only way to address this issue and give time to the relationship. The second part of the week is crucial for those who are new to a relationship. Some long-term relationships may end in a breakup this week. Married females need to be careful while reconnecting with their ex-lover, as their spouse will find this out.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week Consider taking up new tasks without hesitation. This will also add value to your profile. Those who are into fashion, textiles, electronics, or health-related jobs will see more opportunities this week. Some natives will be successful in getting their first offer letter. You will need to work more hours this week, but this will prove fruitful. Marketing and salespersons will travel to new destinations. Entrepreneurs may also seriously consider launching a new product or idea in the first part of the week.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week There will be monetary issues this week. Your financial troubles will keep you away from large-scale investments this week. However, you may pick this time to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Some natives will be dragged into a property-related argument within the family. Avoid making online transactions with strangers. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds for trade expansions.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week Minor health issues may come up. You will have trouble breathing. There can also be allergies associated with skin and hair. Females may have trouble with minor injuries, and those who are into sports should be careful in the second part of the week. Office pressure should be left outside the home while entering. You can pick the first part of the week to quit tobacco and alcohol.

Leo Sign Attributes Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part : Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler : Sun

Lucky Day : Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number : 19

Lucky Stone : Ruby Leo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

