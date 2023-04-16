Weekly Horoscope Leo, March April 16-22, 2023 predicts a turbulent week

Weekly astrological prediction says, surprise the world with your potentials

A happy love life is the highlight of this week. Professionally you’d be good. Financial issues will be resolved sooner and your health will also be good.

Resolve all existing issues in the romantic relationship. The week will be tight and busy on the professional front and financial issues will be resolved. Exercise and take a healthy diet for a better life.

Cancer Love Horoscope Weekly

No new problems will arise in your love life. But you need to resolve the existing issues. Talk openly with the lover. Spend more time with your partner and you may even plan a dinner or a holiday. This will strengthen the bonding. Ensure no third person enters your relationship. Married females may find the interference of the spouse’s parents irritating. Often, this can be a cause of friction. Realize that love exists only with mutual respect. This week is the best to shower affection on the partner.

Cancer Career Horoscope Weekly

Accountants, bankers, healthcare professionals, contractors, interior designers, and designers will have a tough time. The targets will choke your schedule and you need to be ready to accept this. Authors will see the work getting published. Politicians may find success in their mission. Entrepreneurs can make new partnerships but ensure you are ready for risks. Students will crack examinations this week but they need to put in a little more effort in their studies.

Cancer Money Horoscope Weekly

You may sell a piece of land this week which may bring in money to the coffers. However, there are many people targeting your wealth and you need to be cautious about such people. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. Some financial crises may adversely affect people dealing with construction work. However, life will be back on the track sooner.

Cancer Health Horoscope Weekly

You need to start exercising. A walk in the park in the early morning will refresh your mind and body. Meditate every morning to handle the work pressure. Those who have asthma need to do breathing exercises. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. Minor nerve-related ailments may hurt seniors.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

