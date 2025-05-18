Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 18-24, 2025 predicts a change in job role

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to lead Leo Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: A new person will enter your life in the first half of the week(Freepik)

Keep the love affair productive and the professional life will also be satisfying. Handle wealth with care and you will also witness minor health issues.

Do not let egos work out in the relationship. Overcome professional stress through commitment and discipline. Despite prosperity, you need to be careful about investments. Health demands special attention.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

A new person will enter your life in the first half of the week. Be ready to propose to make your life vibrant and joyous. A third person may influence your lover which may cause tremors. Avoid this through open communication. Despite the past differences, your love life will be good and there will be opportunities to express your commitment. Some relationships will turn into marriage as the parents will approve of the love affair.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

No major challenge will come up but new opportunities to relocate abroad will knock on the door. Keep office politics out of the professional life and focus on meeting the targets. You may also require working additional hours on a few projects while some females may expect a change in designation. Students will find success in examinations while some will also get admitted to foreign universities. You may launch a new project, especially a foreign one in the first part of the week.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

While no major monetary issue will come up, you should be careful about the expenditure and it is also good to stay away from property-related discussions within the family. You may clear all pending dues. While speculative business is a good idea to augment wealth, it is good to wait for a week more to invest money. Avoid lending a big amount to a friend as you may have issues getting it back.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about your health as minor health issues will be there. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will need to be careful. You may also develop respiratory issues in the first part of the day. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)