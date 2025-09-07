Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 7-13, 2025: An auspicous time to invest in real estate

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, avoid controversies in life Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love life productive. Ensure you meet the professional expectations, and no major monetary issues will exist. Your health is also normal.

Ensure your love relationship is satisfying this week. Settle the issues at the workplace this week to prove professional diligence. Keep a watch on the lifestyle, and you may also consider safe monetary decisions.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Handle the relationship with a serious note. You may plan a vacation this weekend, or you may also consider taking the relationship to the next level. Do not let the partner complain about a lack of affection. Instead, shower love unconditionally. You may discuss the relationship with the parents to get their approval. Singles may meet their love interest, and proposals are likely to get accepted. Some females may also prefer coming out of the love affair due to the toxic behavior of the lover.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

There will be instances at the workplace where you may lose your temper this week. A senior or co-worker may point a finger at your commitment, and some females may also face nepotism-related issues. Focus on the job and ensure you meet the requirements. IT, animation, advertising, architecture, mechanical, and financial professionals may require reworking on a project as the client demands final tweaks. Businessmen handling textiles, construction, manufacturing, and transport will face tax-related issues.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

There can be monetary issues, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may consider buying electronic appliances and a new property. It is also good to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling. Some seniors will need to spend on their daughter. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the lifestyle. You may avoid lifting heavy objects and ensure you also maintain a balanced office and personal life this week. If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you. You should also be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

