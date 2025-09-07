Weekly Horoscope Leo, September 7-13, 2025: An auspicous time to invest in real estate
Leo Weekly Horoscope: You need to be careful about the emotions in the relationship.
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, avoid controversies in life
Keep the love life productive. Ensure you meet the professional expectations, and no major monetary issues will exist. Your health is also normal.
Ensure your love relationship is satisfying this week. Settle the issues at the workplace this week to prove professional diligence. Keep a watch on the lifestyle, and you may also consider safe monetary decisions.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
Handle the relationship with a serious note. You may plan a vacation this weekend, or you may also consider taking the relationship to the next level. Do not let the partner complain about a lack of affection. Instead, shower love unconditionally. You may discuss the relationship with the parents to get their approval. Singles may meet their love interest, and proposals are likely to get accepted. Some females may also prefer coming out of the love affair due to the toxic behavior of the lover.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
There will be instances at the workplace where you may lose your temper this week. A senior or co-worker may point a finger at your commitment, and some females may also face nepotism-related issues. Focus on the job and ensure you meet the requirements. IT, animation, advertising, architecture, mechanical, and financial professionals may require reworking on a project as the client demands final tweaks. Businessmen handling textiles, construction, manufacturing, and transport will face tax-related issues.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
There can be monetary issues, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may consider buying electronic appliances and a new property. It is also good to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling. Some seniors will need to spend on their daughter. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
Keep a watch on the lifestyle. You may avoid lifting heavy objects and ensure you also maintain a balanced office and personal life this week. If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you. You should also be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope