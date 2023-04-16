Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 16-22, 2023 predicts a change in love life

Weekly astrological prediction says, be valiant in life

With a great love life, professional performance, fortune, and health, the week is absolutely stunning. Read for accurate weekly horoscope predictions.

A new love relationship is possible this week. You may get opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. Both finance and health will also be great this week.

Libra Love Horoscope Weekly

This week is best to propose. Fortunately, you will find a new partner. And ensure the person shares the same vibe before you make a call. Those who are already in love will see the relationship moving smoothly. Skip all biases in the relationship and spend more time together. Travel to a distant location, especially to somewhere scenic is a good way to be romantic. You may fall in for a person at the office but beware that office romance is not a good choice, especially if anyone among you both is married.

Libra Career Horoscope Weekly

Keep your cards ready at the office as you may need them to prove your mettle. Your innovative ideas will work out at crucial times. The efforts will be recognized by the management and you expect an appraisal or promotion. Those who are in the IT sector need to brush up on their knowledge as in-house training is lined up. In case you are keen to switch the job, put down the papers as job offers will come by the end of the week. Businessmen will also find new sources to augment their wealth.

Libra Money Horoscope Weekly

This week will bring you a fortune. Wealth may pour in from different sources. Ensure your expenses don’t shoot up and you smartly utilize the money. Spend on needy items. You may shop for jewelry or home appliances. This week is also good to smartly invest in the share market. Some natives may come across a medical emergency at home or to someone in the friend circle. This may require you to financially assist the concerned person.

Libra Health Horoscope Weekly

Stay healthy this week by maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The daily menu should consist of green leafy vegetables and fruits. Add in more proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. Avoid red meat and sugar that may harm the heart. Some Libras may develop kidney issues so always ensure you consult a doctor with immediate effect. It is important to make exercise a part of your routine.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

