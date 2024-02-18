Weekly Horoscope Libra, February 18-24, 2024 predicts a rewarding week

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, overcome hurdles to score the best in life Stay away from love issues to be happy in a relationship this week. New opportunities will come up to prove the mettle. You are good in both wealth and health. Weekly Horoscope Libra, February 18-24, 2024: Be careful to resolve every love-related problem for a happy week.

Be careful to resolve every love-related problem for a happy week. Despite the official challenges, you will be professionally successful. Financial problems require you to be careful about spending. Health is good this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will see major challenges this week. Be careful to not personally insult the lover. Do not lose your temper which may lead to serious consequences. Some love affairs may turn toxic and you need to be careful to come out of it. Single Libras will fall in love. A special person will walk into your life while traveling or while you attend events. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. Avoid confrontations of all sorts and ensure no clash goes beyond control.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Display the potential at the workplace. Minor hiccups related to productivity will be there in the second part of the week. Ensure you maintain a harmonious relationship with coworkers as well as clients. Students will find success in examinations while some will also get admitted to foreign universities. Some businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities. It is wise to be careful while signing new partnerships this week. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Have a productive week in terms of money. Freelancing work will bring in good income. You may spend on luxury shopping while some Libras may need to spend on medical requirements. A celebration within the family will also require you to spend money. You might think of making some suitable investments including stock and trade.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Libras with cardiac issues must be careful to not develop complications. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco and also focus on the diet. While it is crucial to skip junk food and aerated drinks, exercise is also crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart