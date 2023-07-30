Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 30 - August 5, 2023 predicts professional success

Weekly horoscope prediction says, libras are mostly unbeatable Handle the relationship issues with diligence for a happy week ahead. You take responsibilities to prove the prowess. Financially, you’ll be stronger. Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 30 - August 5, 2023: Handle the relationship issues with diligence for a happy week ahead.

Some relationships will break down while some will get stronger this week. Handle the professional life with a positive note. Both finance and health will be good.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

No relationship is intact and there can be a hiccup in almost every love affair. However, the success is in resolving it faster. Troubleshoot all love disputes this week to make the relationship go stronger. Some married females may feel suffocated in their marital life and would love to come out of it. Single Libras who are lucky to fall in love in the second half of the week will get the approval of parents.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be at your side this week. New responsibilities will make you stronger. Some clients may need additional clarification and you would be assigned for the task. Be polite while dealing with the clients as this may help you be in the good book of the management. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good this week. You’ll receive finance from different sources, including from previous investments. You may need a proper financial plan and an expert can guide you on it. You may also buy a vehicle this week. As per the financial horoscope, your income from stock and speculative business will be good which may motivate you to invest more.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Fortunately, you will be free from all diseases this week. However, some people may suffer from blood pressure and diabetes-related issues. It is always good to do a complete body test. Seniors will complain about chest pain or body ache. Pregnant females must avoid underwater sports. Ensure you stick to a healthy diet and also exercise regularly. It is also good to skip both alcohol and tobacco to stay healthy for a long time.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

