Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Libra, June 8-14, 2025 predicts wealth from new sources

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 08, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. You will see prosperity in life along with good health.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, every problem is an opportunity for you.

Have a happy, romantic life backed by a good professional one. Taking up new decisions related to job and wealth will also be positive, along with your health.

Libra Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: Have a happy, romantic life backed by a good professional one.(Freepik)
Spend more time with your lover and take steps to resolve the issues in the relationship. Take up new tasks at work and ensure professionalism. You will see prosperity in life along with good health.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week 

There can be minor friction in the first part of the week, but you need to take the initiative to settle it. Be cool even while having a tough time. Some Libras will also be happy to discuss the relationship with the parents. There can be moments to cherish, and you may also plan a vacation together. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week 

Be faithful to the job, and you’ll see the changes that happen around you. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the week is a good option. Minor hiccups will be there at office meetings, but your commitment will help you overcome them. Those who handle marketing, sales, business promotion, or finance profiles will need to pull up their socks. Some unexpected challenges may come up in the business, and entrepreneurs need to be ready to take them up.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from multiple sources, including a previous investment. You will succeed in selling or buying a new property, while some females will also pick a week to donate to charity. There will be requirements in the family, and you are expected to contribute. The first half of the week is good for making smart investments. Consider the luck in speculative business.  Businessmen will also succeed in raising funds through promoters. 

 

Libra Health Horoscope This Week 

Those who have heart-related issues may complain of uneasiness, and some male natives will also have chest infections that will require immediate medical attention. It is also good to make yoga and meditation a part of the lifestyle to resolve mental stress. Children may fall while playing and may have minor bruises. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports this week.

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

