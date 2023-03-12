Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 12-18, 2023: Financial challenges ahead

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

This week, Libra individuals may face financial challenges as unexpected expenses arise. However, their professional life remains moderately good. Daily astrological prediction says your subordinates will bring fresh ideas and energy to your team. Healthwise, they can expect to maintain stability with only minor health issues. Family life may bring some ups and downs, but it remains moderately good overall. Distant relatives may bring good news. However, romance may face some difficulties and challenges, leading to disappointment. On the bright side, Libra natives' travel prospects look excellent, with the possibility of a new city or scenic countryside drive. In property matters, they can expect a smooth ride with positive outcomes such as buying, selling, or even renting a property at an attractive price. Academically, Libras are poised for success in a scholarship exam. Other aspects of their life also remain good, offering a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

Libra Finance This Week

Unfortunately, financial matters may take an unexpected turn this week, bringing unexpected expenses and financial challenges. Be mindful of your spending and consider making a budget to stay on track.

Friends may lend a helping hand.

Libra Family This Week

Sacrifices may need to be made in order to keep the peace within your family. Pay attention to your family's needs and offer support where needed. There may be some ups and downs in the dynamic with family members. Take time to listen and understand each other's perspectives.

Libra Career This Week

This week presents a balanced atmosphere for professional pursuits, with moderate success and satisfaction in your career. Seek out new opportunities and build strong relationships with colleagues. You may meet important deadlines efficiently. Your company is likely to win a desirable project.

Libra Health This Week

Libra natives' health may show moderate improvement this week, but it's important to prioritize self-care and focus on maintaining moderation in choices. Consider starting a new exercise routine or eating habits to enhance your well-being.

Libra Love Life This Week

Romance may take a back seat this week, with feelings of uncertainty or distance in your relationship. Take steps to rekindle the spark and prioritize quality time with your partner. You can anticipate numerous opportunities to go on romantic retreats with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026