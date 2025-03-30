Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts work accolades
Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, March 30- April 5, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Utilize the wealth to buy a new property this week.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let emotions go free
Resolve the troubles in the romantic life. Overcome the challenges at work to attain the expected goals. Utilize the wealth to buy a new property this week.
Stay happy in love and ensure you also meet the expectations of the management at the workplace. You will also be good in terms of wealth and health.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
Your sincerity will be questioned in the relationship. You may be serious about the love affair. However, some vested interests may play a game to scathe the relationship which may lead to unexpected situations. Beware of such attempts and also ensure you maintain open communication with the lover. This is more crucial in long-distance love affairs. Plan a romantic weekend in a mountain area or spend more time together sharing emotions. Some single natives will also settle the issues with their ex-lover to return to the old love affair.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
Consider moving out to a new organization, and the interviews will be cracked without much difficulty. You will also find it easier to impress the clients through your communication skills. Pick the first part of the week to launch a new concept that will be appreciated by the management. Sales, marketing, banking, aviation, and administration professionals will have a tight schedule Government employees can expect a change in location. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
Financial prosperity will be at your side. Ensure you handle wealth diligently and do not overspend on luxury. The first part of the day is good to clear the pending dues. You may get a bank loan approved. Some natives will buy a new house or a vehicle. If you are keen to try your fortune in the stock market, the second part of the week is auspicious. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds and even taking the trade to new territories.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
Avoid stress at home and in the office. Yoga and meditation will help you control your emotions. You may also join a gym this week. Some children will complain about oral health and seniors will have breathing problems. Females having gynecological issues may consult a doctor.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
