Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts a promotion soon

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, both wealth & health will give good sleep A happy love life & productive office life are the highlights of the week. Both wealth & health will give good sleep. Avoid bringing stress home from the office. Spend more time together with the lover and ensure your week is productive in terms of romance. There will be professional success and handle wealth carefully to have a happy life. You are good in terms of health. Weekly Horoscope Libra, Mar 31, 2024: You are good in terms of health

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid being harsh to the lover. Be sensitive towards the emotions and this will keep the love life active. You may plan a vacation in the second part of the week. Some females may face opposition from family over the relationship. Be diplomatic while handling the pressure from the family. Married females may conceive this week. Female Libras will win the hearts of many people at an event and can expect a proposal.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

You will have success in your career and can even expect a promotion. If you are in a team, your productivity will be better this week. Be careful while making statements at the office as some words may be distorted by a coworker to show you in a poor light. Maintain discipline and also show no hesitation to take up new projects. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty. If you are just outside the college and are looking for your first job, you will find one sooner.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. All old financial disputes with siblings and friends will be resolved and this will bring in more wealth. Some long-pending dues will be cleared and businessmen will be successful in finding new partnerships which will benefit business promotions. This week is auspicious to buy jewelry and you may even buy a new house.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Take up a balanced diet plan rich in nutrients and vitamins. Start the day with exercise and you may also join a gym or yoga session. Keep office stress out of the personal life. Seniors should be careful while having breath-related issues. You may plan surgery this week as the medical horoscope is in its favor.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

