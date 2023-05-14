Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 14- 20, 2023 predicts financial luck

Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 14- 20, 2023 predicts financial luck

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 14, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra Weekly horoscope for May 14- 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. ﻿This week is going to be amazing for all you Libras out there!

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, it's Your Time to Shine, Libra!

Libra Weekly Horoscope Today for May 14- 20: If you're single, there's plenty of romantic potential out there for you.
Libra Weekly Horoscope Today for May 14- 20: If you're single, there's plenty of romantic potential out there for you.

﻿This week is going to be amazing for all you Libras out there! This week brings out a sense of balance, focus and dedication and also encourages positive attitude towards yourself and others.

As the zodiac cycle enters a new season this week, the cosmic alignment is favoring Libras with newfound passion and enthusiasm. The collective energies suggest it's your time to make those important decisions, turn dreams into reality and create those golden opportunities. If things have not gone as expected in the past, do not despair, because this week, things are bound to turn in your favor.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

If you're single, there's plenty of romantic potential out there for you. Just remember that quality over quantity is the motto for success this week. To build meaningful connections, trust your instincts and open yourself up to the prospect of meeting interesting people. It is also a great time for established couples to reassess their relationship goals and reconnect with their partner to appreciate the good times and grow from the bad.

﻿

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

Whether you are in an office or out in the business world, there are plenty of opportunities coming your way. While applying yourself with 100% effort to make progress, also take into consideration what it is that makes you feel content in the longer run. Stay mindful of the decisions you make, but don’t be scared of taking chances either, because risks are also highly likely to reap rewarding results this week.

﻿

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

Keep your eye out for possible investments, which might take time but they can become the building blocks of a comfortable future. Utilizing existing resources with smart spending and thoughtful savings plans could lead to great profits. At the same time, steer away from large and impulsive expenditures.

﻿

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

For health matters, maintaining a proper diet, incorporating regular physical activity and resting appropriately are essential for optimal wellbeing. Self-care rituals can do wonders for your mental health. Remember to stay mindful of what brings you joy, relaxation and inner peace, as this is key for staying strong and healthy throughout the week.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope libra libra + 3 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope libra libra + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out