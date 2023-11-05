Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Libra, November 5- 12, 2023 predicts good time to manifest

Weekly Horoscope Libra, November 5- 12, 2023 predicts good time to manifest

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 05, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for November 5- 12, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Innovation and growth are the key factors in your career.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Harmony Reigns Supreme

As the universe conspires to make your life perfect, you find yourself basking in harmony and happiness this week. Embrace the energies around you to elevate your spirits and explore the new opportunities that await you.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Your ruling planet Venus forms favorable angles with other celestial bodies, making this week one filled with joy, happiness, and tranquility. Whether it is related to your career, money, love, or health, everything seems to fall into place. Embrace the universe's harmonious energy and move forward with confidence.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

Your love life seems to be infused with romance, passion, and spark this week. With Venus moving in a positive direction, your heart will be full of love and appreciation for your partner. Singles may find love unexpectedly, but make sure to trust your intuition.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

This week, innovation and growth are the key factors in your career. Whether you're in a corporate environment or running your own business, focus on expanding your network and taking on new challenges. Don't be afraid to be different, as that's where true success lies.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

Positive developments in your finances can be expected this week, with new opportunities opening up. Keep your eye out for lucrative investments or partnerships that could increase your earnings. With the right mindset, this week has the potential to boost your wealth significantly.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

Your health seems to be on the upswing this week, with a focus on holistic healing. Make time for self-care practices like yoga, meditation, and healthy eating to improve your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Embrace the peaceful energies of the universe to rejuvenate and restore yourself.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology libra horoscope libra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP