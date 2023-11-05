All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 5, 2023(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Loan will be granted to fulfill a fond desire. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Judicious spending will enable you to stretch your money. You will be able to pacify a family elder, who is upset on someone. Plans to travel to someplace exotic will get to see the light of the day. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Adhere to your priorities on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic types can expect a satisfying day.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Participating in a prestigious event on the social front is foreseen. Don’t allow the flames of passion to die down, especially today! A good property deal is in the offing. A satisfactory performance on the academic front may come as a big relief for some. Travelling with friends will prove lots of fun.

Love Focus: Someone you feel attracted to can make the first move.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will manage to hold your own on the academic front. Boredom threatens to set in at work, so take steps to make your life exciting. A home remedy is likely to take you towards total health. You are likely to plan out something with the family today. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. Hitching a ride with someone will save a lot of hassle.

Love Focus: You can plan spending time with lover today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Money will not pose any problems in realising your dreams. Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. There is no shame in taking someone’s advice for a personal matter. You can feel both proud and anxious about the profession of a family youngster. Life is likely to get a bit hectic, but it will be enjoyable all the same. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may find cupid smiling on them!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Freelance opportunities are in store for some. Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. You are likely to maintain your good showing on the academic front. Property owners will be able to rent out their premises for handsome returns. You are likely to enjoy what you are presently involved in at work. Participating in a function or an event promises to be most exciting.

Love Focus: You may be in the mood to spend the evening someplace exotic with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial health. There are some things that need your attention, but you may not find time for them. You will be able to benefit some family youngsters by your experience and contacts. You may plan a trip out of town for something urgent in the coming days. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed

Love Focus: Sharing romantic feelings with him or her cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some of you can be presented an opportunity to go on an all-expenses-paid trip. Let your prosperity rub on your subordinates too. A social gathering may find you into your element. Performance on the academic front may leave much to be desired. Those awaiting availability of suitable accommodation will get lucky. Someone close to you may suggest a suitable mate for your child or someone close.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Celebratory mood prevails on the home front. Those working from home are likely to find the day more hectic. Travelling with someone interesting promises to make the journey entertaining. The chances of coming back in shape look bleak for those on the heavier side. Things are likely to brighten up on the academic front. Earning a good amount can be expected in a deal.

Love Focus: Your laid-back attitude may not cut ice with your lover and can even cool the relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to have your way, despite the odds. A fantastic break can be expected on the professional or business front. You are likely to stand tall on the academic front, because of an achievement. If health is causing worry, it will not be for long. You may get a chance to share some happy moments with a close friend today. An impulse buy is likely to upset your budget. You gain popularity by discharging a social obligation. Travel stars look strong.

Love Focus: Ignited passions can make the evening quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Alterations and additions may be initiated to restore an ancestral property. You may have to keep someone posted of the developments in a particular task. You will need to hold your horses on a project at work, as some changes are expected. Gathering of friends and relations is envisaged and will prove great fun. Paucity of time may not allow you to do much to enhance your performance on the academic front. A family youngster is likely to do you proud.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may plan on tying the knot.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some efforts may be required to stabilize monetary condition. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You may have to be a little more assertive to get things done in a timely manner. Focusing on family is likely to give you good emotional returns. Those searching for suitable accommodation may find luck shining on them. Your disinterest for a task on the academic front will be quite evident.

Love Focus: You will find your relationship perking up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Money invested in some lucrative schemes can start giving good returns. Those mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Some of you can take the first step in establishing yourself your professionally. Peace and tranquility are foreseen on the family front. A new mode of conveyance is set to ease your commuting problems. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Partner can take the initiative to make love life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

