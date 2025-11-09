Weekly Horoscope Libra, November 9-15, 2025: Good health on the horizon

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, continue your success Keep the love affair free from tremors. You should adopt a sincere attitude to resolve the professional challenges this week. Property issues may upset you. Libra Horoscope for November 2025: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Take steps to settle issues in the love affair. Accomplish all assigned professional tasks. Wealth demands more care, while your health is normal.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor hiccups, no major trouble will hurt your flow of love. There should be open communication with the lover. You may also discuss the love affair with your parents to get their approval. Single male natives or those who have had a recent break-up will be confident to find new love this week. Married females may also conceive this week.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Focus on the task assigned. Office politics may impact the working style. This may bring issues at the workplace. Your attitude is also crucial while handling significant tasks that may also demand extreme attention. Do not get into arguments with team members and seniors. You will clear competitive examinations, while professionals handling machines may have productivity issues in the second part of the week. Traders handling electronics, textiles, fashion accessories, and footwear will see new partnerships. You may also launch a new concept in the business.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

There will be issues associated with property within the family. Some females will succeed in settling money issues with friends. You might think of making some suitable investments, including stocks and trades. A celebration at home will happen soon, and you must have enough money in the coffers. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts, and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

You may have pain in the joints. It is good to be careful while lifting heavy objects. Some children will develop viral fever, sore throat, and oral health issues. Females having rashes on the skin may require consulting a doctor. Consume a healthy diet packed with vegetables, fruits, and water. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports this week. You should also be careful not to drive or ride a two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol this week.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)