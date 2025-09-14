Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 14-20, 2025: A big progress awaits

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 05:03 am IST

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Your patience and clear choices help you move forward.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, calm Choices Lead to Balanced Joy Today

This week brings steady support for relationships, work, and health; small choices create big progress, so stay patient, kind, and focused on simple, daily goals.

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Your patience and clear choices help you move forward. At work, steady effort is noticed. Family bonds strengthen through small acts. Health improves with simple routines. Money looks stable if you plan. Keep calm, speak kindly, and take one step at a time each day.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week
Small warm gestures deepen your connections this week. If you are single, say yes to friendly invites and smile openly; new people may notice your honest kindness. Couples benefit from calm talks about small plans and shared chores. Avoid quick judgments or harsh words when feelings flare. Listening helps healing. A gentle compliment or short note will brighten someone’s day and bring you closer together.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week
At work, steady focus brings small wins that add up. Tackle one task at a time and ask for help when needed. A clear note to your team will prevent confusion. New responsibilities may appear; accept only what you can finish. Use a short checklist to track progress. Avoid office gossip and keep calm with upset colleagues. Show steady effort and polite communication to earn trust and small rewards.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week
Money looks steady if you watch small costs and avoid impulse buys. Make a short list before spending and check it twice. A small unexpected bill may appear; use savings to cover it without worry. Avoid sharing money on vague promises. Consider delaying a non-urgent purchase for clarity. Seek simple advice from a trusted friend or family member if unsure.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week
Simple daily routines help your body and mind feel better. Try short walks, light stretching, and steady sleep times to rest well. Drink enough water and choose fresh, plant-based meals for steady energy. Avoid heavy screens before bed and take short breaks during work. If stress rises, practice deep breathing for a few minutes. Small habits added each day will build stronger health and steady mood over time.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

