Weekly Horoscope Pisces, April 16-22, 2023 predicts some turbulence at office

Pisces Love Horoscope Weekly

Do not get into arguments this week as love horoscope predictions are not good. Even minor clashes may lead to serious issues. You need to mutually talk and settle problems. There can be issues related to egos, past affairs, and even a present fling which may be disastrous if continued. An office affair sounds romantic but married people should avoid it as your spouse may catch you red-handed this week. Those who are single may find a new love before the Saturday and you can confidently propose as the response will be positive.

Pisces Career Horoscope Weekly

At the office, your primary focus needs to be your job. There should be no distractions as office gossip would impact productivity. Ensure you deliver as expected. Some academicians, publishers, automobile, and mechanical engineers may have a tight schedule and must spend overtime at workstations. A client may express unhappiness over the task by your team and you would be a negotiator to resolve the crisis. Brush up your knowledge and communication skills. Those who aspire to a new job can update their profile on a job portal. Some students may also find a part-time job.

Pisces Money Horoscope Weekly

Your wealth may increase but an emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. A sibling or a friend would require financial assistance. You may lend money but ensure it will be paid back. This week is also good for charity donations and you may seriously think about it. Buy a property or home for long-term investment.

Pisces Health Horoscope Weekly

Apart from minor health issues, you will be generally good. Some children may have bruises while playing at school or at home. Pregnant Pisces natives should not ride a scooter at night and must take care while boarding a bus or train. Do not let the office tension reach the home. Spend more time with family members which would heal the office pressure.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

