Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 17-23, 2025: You are fortunate in terms of finance

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a hero for many Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the relationship issues with diligence. Avoid office politics that may seriously impact performance. Pay attention to your health as well this week.

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial at the workplace this week. You are fortunate in terms of finance, but health requires more attention.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship will see different issues, and the interference of a third person may make things worse. There will be minor arguments over egos, and you should be careful not to hurt the emotions of your lover this week. You may also resolve the issues in the past relationship to reach back to the ex-lover, which means you are again in the old relationship. Some love affairs may turn toxic, and it is good to avoid a partner who is overprotective, as this may lead to trouble later.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

A senior may not be happy with your stature and may attempt to thwart your goodwill. Ensure you handle this crisis diplomatically. Some professionals will prefer quitting the job, and the second part of the week is good to update the profile on a job portal. You may travel this week for job reasons. Businessmen waiting for new partnerships will have positive results in the second part of the day. Some trades require effort to be successful.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

No serious monetary issue will exist. However, it is good to have control over the expenditure. Those who wish to settle an old monetary issue with a friend can pick the first part of the week. You may also succeed in clearing all pending dues, while some entrepreneurs will have financial issues with partners. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Kids are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip, as minor injuries may happen. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. You should also skip alcohol and not take part in adventure sports, including mountain biking and trekking, especially when it rains.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)