Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 17-23, 2025: You are fortunate in terms of finance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Avoid office politics that may seriously impact performance.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a hero for many

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the relationship issues with diligence. Avoid office politics that may seriously impact performance. Pay attention to your health as well this week.

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. Your attitude is crucial at the workplace this week. You are fortunate in terms of finance, but health requires more attention.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship will see different issues, and the interference of a third person may make things worse. There will be minor arguments over egos, and you should be careful not to hurt the emotions of your lover this week. You may also resolve the issues in the past relationship to reach back to the ex-lover, which means you are again in the old relationship. Some love affairs may turn toxic, and it is good to avoid a partner who is overprotective, as this may lead to trouble later.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

A senior may not be happy with your stature and may attempt to thwart your goodwill. Ensure you handle this crisis diplomatically. Some professionals will prefer quitting the job, and the second part of the week is good to update the profile on a job portal. You may travel this week for job reasons. Businessmen waiting for new partnerships will have positive results in the second part of the day. Some trades require effort to be successful.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

No serious monetary issue will exist. However, it is good to have control over the expenditure. Those who wish to settle an old monetary issue with a friend can pick the first part of the week. You may also succeed in clearing all pending dues, while some entrepreneurs will have financial issues with partners. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Kids are advised to be careful when they play outside or on a camping trip, as minor injuries may happen. Pregnant females need to be careful with the baby bump as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. You should also skip alcohol and not take part in adventure sports, including mountain biking and trekking, especially when it rains.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 17-23, 2025: You are fortunate in terms of finance
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On