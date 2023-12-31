close_game
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Dec 31, 2023-6 Jan, 2024 predicts good wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 31, 2023 10:34 AM IST

Read how 2024's first week will pan out for Pisces from Dec 3,2023 1 to Jan 6, 2024. Resolve all the troubles in the relationship.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you break all barriers

The romantic relationship will be at its best. Professionally you will have a packed day. Despite the prosperity, control the expenses. Health is also good.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023: Have a great day in terms of professional performance

Resolve all the troubles in the relationship. Have a great day in terms of professional performance. Financially you are good this week and you will be medically healthy.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

You are happy to settle all the disputes with the lover. Minor misunderstandings may happen in the first half of the week but you will successfully overcome them. As per the love horoscope, you have higher chances of meeting someone and single natives may find success in proposal. Ensure your relationship with your partner and in-laws stays away from any confrontation because this can lead to more confrontations. If you want to get married, this is the best time to tie the knot.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful while expressing your opinions at meetings. This is more crucial for juniors as some seniors may be annoyed and will cause chaos in their professional lives. Be diplomatic and also take the initiative to take up new responsibilities. Businessmen and traders may face the ire of authorities over different policies and it is important to settle this issue without delay. You can also consider expanding the trade to new territories. The second part of the week is also auspicious to launch new concepts.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of wealth. As prosperity exists, you will be tempted to overspend. However, put a cap on expenses as you need to save for the rainy day. The first half of the week is good for repaying loans. Some Pisces natives will receive wealth from an unexpected source. Some Pisces natives will move ahead with a plan to invest in sock and speculative business which will also bring in good wealth in the coming days.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

You may face issues related to blood pressure or heart but that can be kept under control with extra care. Maintain a healthy lifestyle, free from alcohol and tobacco. Minor nerve-related ailments may be there for seniors.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

