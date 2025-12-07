Search
Sun, Dec 07, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, December 7-13, 2025: Expect good opportunities at the office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Single natives may also consider proposing this week, as the response will be positive.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, handle pressure with a smile

Fix every issue within the love life to keep the relationship intact. You will get opportunities at the office to prove your potential. Wealth is also fine.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
All love-related issues should be settled with a positive attitude. Be careful at the office, as challenges may come up. Despite the prosperity, you should refrain from heavy expenditure this week. Your health is also good.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor issues in the love affair, you will stay happy with your partner. Spare more time for a love affair this week, and also ensure you make crucial decisions on marriage. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. You will see changes in married life, and some females may get conceived in the middle of the week. Single natives may also consider proposing this week, as the response will be positive.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Pay more attention to your job, as there can be controversies surrounding you. A coworker may allege irregularities related to performance, and you need to be ready to face them with proper facts. Some sales and marketing people will travel a lot, while IT managers will need to work hard to impress the client. Media, legal, advertising, electronics, and logistics professionals will require working additional hours. Academicians, copywriters, bankers, and healthcare professionals can expect a change in their jobs.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and the first part of the week is good to invest in stocks or speculative businesses. Those who want to buy or sell a property can go ahead with the idea. You may be dragged into a property dispute this week. Avoid monetary discussions with siblings or friends. You may also require spending for a legal or medical issue this week.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill your mind with good thoughts. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies, including yoga and meditation. You may give physical fitness more importance. Make exercise a part of the routine and ensure you avoid anything rich in oil and grease. Children will also develop minor bruises while playing this week.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, December 7-13, 2025: Expect good opportunities at the office
