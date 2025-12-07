Weekly Horoscope Pisces, December 7-13, 2025: Expect good opportunities at the office
Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Single natives may also consider proposing this week, as the response will be positive.
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, handle pressure with a smile
Fix every issue within the love life to keep the relationship intact. You will get opportunities at the office to prove your potential. Wealth is also fine.
All love-related issues should be settled with a positive attitude. Be careful at the office, as challenges may come up. Despite the prosperity, you should refrain from heavy expenditure this week. Your health is also good.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
Despite minor issues in the love affair, you will stay happy with your partner. Spare more time for a love affair this week, and also ensure you make crucial decisions on marriage. Take your partner for a vacation or give surprise gifts. You will see changes in married life, and some females may get conceived in the middle of the week. Single natives may also consider proposing this week, as the response will be positive.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Pay more attention to your job, as there can be controversies surrounding you. A coworker may allege irregularities related to performance, and you need to be ready to face them with proper facts. Some sales and marketing people will travel a lot, while IT managers will need to work hard to impress the client. Media, legal, advertising, electronics, and logistics professionals will require working additional hours. Academicians, copywriters, bankers, and healthcare professionals can expect a change in their jobs.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in, and the first part of the week is good to invest in stocks or speculative businesses. Those who want to buy or sell a property can go ahead with the idea. You may be dragged into a property dispute this week. Avoid monetary discussions with siblings or friends. You may also require spending for a legal or medical issue this week.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill your mind with good thoughts. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies, including yoga and meditation. You may give physical fitness more importance. Make exercise a part of the routine and ensure you avoid anything rich in oil and grease. Children will also develop minor bruises while playing this week.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope