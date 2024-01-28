Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Jan 28-Feb 3,2024 predicts a medical emergency this week
Read Pisces weekly horoscope for January 28- Feb 3, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. New love or happy relationship is the catchword.
Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep troubles at bay
New love or happy relationship is the catchword of this week. Professional success is backed by financial prosperity. Your health is also good this week.
Love will bloom in your life. An old affair would be rekindled or a new love will begin. No major professional issues will trouble you. Both health and wealth are good.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
Handle all the issues of the past with a positive attitude. You may meet an ex-flame and will rekindle the old love affair which can be disastrous for married Pisces. Some single natives will meet interesting persons and as the stars of love are stronger this week, propose in the first half of the week. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and you may also consider a vacation sometime this week.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Settle the professional charges this week and also make efforts to accomplish all assigned tasks. Some professional responsibilities will demand working extra hours while those who are into sales and marketing will travel. Put ego clashes in the back seat and target the completion of tasks. Traders may develop minor issues with local authorities and businessmen dealing with clients abroad need to be careful while having financial transactions.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
The first half of the week is not good for settling financial issues and you may also develop some disputes over property within the family. Though an additional job will bring in good revenue, your return from a previous investment may not be as good as expected. With the proper guidance, you may make bank investments, including mutual funds but shares or stocks are not wise decisions. A financial expert can be of great help to you. Senior Pisces natives can consider dividing wealth among the children.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
Despite the minor allergies that may impact your routine, your general health will be good. Start the day with exercise and you can also make yoga a part of the routine. Some females may complain about migraine, menstrual issues, and stomach pain. You may also schedule a medical surgery somewhere this week.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Paney
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
