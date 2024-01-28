Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Jan 28-Feb 3,2024 predicts a medical emergency this week

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep troubles at bay New love or happy relationship is the catchword of this week. Professional success is backed by financial prosperity. Your health is also good this week. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, January 28- Feb 3, 2024: An old affair would be rekindled or a new love will begin.

Love will bloom in your life. An old affair would be rekindled or a new love will begin. No major professional issues will trouble you. Both health and wealth are good.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Handle all the issues of the past with a positive attitude. You may meet an ex-flame and will rekindle the old love affair which can be disastrous for married Pisces. Some single natives will meet interesting persons and as the stars of love are stronger this week, propose in the first half of the week. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and you may also consider a vacation sometime this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Settle the professional charges this week and also make efforts to accomplish all assigned tasks. Some professional responsibilities will demand working extra hours while those who are into sales and marketing will travel. Put ego clashes in the back seat and target the completion of tasks. Traders may develop minor issues with local authorities and businessmen dealing with clients abroad need to be careful while having financial transactions.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week is not good for settling financial issues and you may also develop some disputes over property within the family. Though an additional job will bring in good revenue, your return from a previous investment may not be as good as expected. With the proper guidance, you may make bank investments, including mutual funds but shares or stocks are not wise decisions. A financial expert can be of great help to you. Senior Pisces natives can consider dividing wealth among the children.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Despite the minor allergies that may impact your routine, your general health will be good. Start the day with exercise and you can also make yoga a part of the routine. Some females may complain about migraine, menstrual issues, and stomach pain. You may also schedule a medical surgery somewhere this week.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857