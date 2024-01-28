 Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Jan 28-Feb 3,2024 predicts a medical emergency | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Jan 28-Feb 3,2024 predicts a medical emergency this week

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Jan 28-Feb 3,2024 predicts a medical emergency this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 28, 2024 01:19 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for January 28- Feb 3, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. New love or happy relationship is the catchword.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep troubles at bay

New love or happy relationship is the catchword of this week. Professional success is backed by financial prosperity. Your health is also good this week.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, January 28- Feb 3, 2024: An old affair would be rekindled or a new love will begin.
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, January 28- Feb 3, 2024: An old affair would be rekindled or a new love will begin.

Love will bloom in your life. An old affair would be rekindled or a new love will begin. No major professional issues will trouble you. Both health and wealth are good.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Handle all the issues of the past with a positive attitude. You may meet an ex-flame and will rekindle the old love affair which can be disastrous for married Pisces. Some single natives will meet interesting persons and as the stars of love are stronger this week, propose in the first half of the week. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and you may also consider a vacation sometime this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Settle the professional charges this week and also make efforts to accomplish all assigned tasks. Some professional responsibilities will demand working extra hours while those who are into sales and marketing will travel. Put ego clashes in the back seat and target the completion of tasks. Traders may develop minor issues with local authorities and businessmen dealing with clients abroad need to be careful while having financial transactions.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week is not good for settling financial issues and you may also develop some disputes over property within the family. Though an additional job will bring in good revenue, your return from a previous investment may not be as good as expected. With the proper guidance, you may make bank investments, including mutual funds but shares or stocks are not wise decisions. A financial expert can be of great help to you. Senior Pisces natives can consider dividing wealth among the children.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Despite the minor allergies that may impact your routine, your general health will be good. Start the day with exercise and you can also make yoga a part of the routine. Some females may complain about migraine, menstrual issues, and stomach pain. You may also schedule a medical surgery somewhere this week.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On