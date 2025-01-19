Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, January 19-25, 2025 predicts a positive outcome

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 19, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, January 19-25, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Both finance and health will give you no trouble this week.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, accomplish your dreams with a positive attitude

Troubleshoot the relationship issues and consider every moment to prove professional potential. Both finance and health will give you no trouble this week.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope January 19-25, 2025: A happy love life is waiting.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope January 19-25, 2025: A happy love life is waiting.

A happy love life is waiting. Spend time together to be more romantic. Despite the challenges, you will perform brilliantly at the office. No serious health issues will be there. Handle wealth diligently.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate this week to have a fabulous love life. There will be love all around and those who recently had a breakup will also find new love. Be sincere in your approach and ensure you share your feelings without inhibitions. Your lover prefers sitting with you and you can also consider surprise gifts. An old love affair will come back to you. However, married persons should avoid anything that may put their marital life in danger. You must also be careful to stop the interference of a third person in the relationship.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment will give a positive outcome. New companies will call up to schedule job interviews which you may also clear. There can be minor problems within the team over certain aspects of the project and you need to take the initiative to settle it down. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

There is financial prosperity and the first part of the day is auspicious to buy electronic appliances. You may inherit a property this week. Some Pisces natives will have trouble in clearing the dues while female entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the trade. You may get back old dues which would improve the money situation. Purchasing a car is also on the cards.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

No major hiccup will be there in health. However, it is good to do a complete body check this week. Some minor infections will be there including those that may affect your lifestyle. Maintain a balanced office and personal life. You should also be careful about the intake of sugar. Children may develop oral or skin-related issues that will require medical attention.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

