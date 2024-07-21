 Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 21-27, 2024 predicts unexpected expenses | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 21-27, 2024 predicts unexpected expenses

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 21, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for July 21-27, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Trust your intuition this week.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, navigate Emotional Waves with Intuition

Trust your intuition this week, Pisces. Embrace change in love, career, and finances for growth.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 21-27, 2024: Embrace change in love, career, and finances for growth.
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 21-27, 2024: Embrace change in love, career, and finances for growth.

This week encourages Pisces to trust their intuition and embrace change. Your emotional insight will guide you in love, career, and financial decisions. Self-care is essential for maintaining your energy and well-being.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week:

In matters of the heart, trust your instincts. If you are single, someone intriguing may enter your life, sparking a deep connection. For those in a relationship, open communication will be key to resolving any misunderstandings. Embrace vulnerability and share your true feelings with your partner. Remember, genuine connections are built on honesty and trust. Nurture your relationships by spending quality time together and showing appreciation for each other.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week:

This week, your career might bring some unexpected opportunities. Trust your gut feelings when making decisions and don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. Your creative ideas will be well-received by colleagues and superiors, potentially leading to new projects or responsibilities. Collaboration will be key, so be open to teamwork and sharing your insights. Stay focused and organized to manage your tasks efficiently.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, this week urges caution and prudence. Trust your instincts when it comes to making investments or significant purchases. Unexpected expenses might arise, so having a backup plan is wise. Focus on saving rather than spending and review your budget to ensure stability. If you receive financial advice, make sure to verify the information before taking any steps. This is a good time to reassess your financial goals and make necessary adjustments.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week:

Your emotional well-being is just as important as your physical health this week. Prioritize self-care routines that nourish both your body and mind. Engage in activities that help you relax and de-stress, such as yoga, meditation, or a nature walk. Listen to your body and address any signs of fatigue or discomfort promptly. Maintain a balanced diet and stay hydrated to support your energy levels. Adequate sleep is essential, so ensure you get enough rest each night.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

