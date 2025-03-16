Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 16-22, 2025 predicts a romantic vacation

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your weapon Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, March 15-22, 2025: Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Settle relationship issues and ensure you take up new responsibilities that will prove the diligence. Both wealth and health will also show positive changes.

Ensure you are cool in the relationship and keep the work complete. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let minor issues blow up in the relationship. There can be ego-related tremors in the first part of the week and some females will see the interference of friends or relatives which can only complicate things. Single females may expect a proposal while attending an official or persona function or while traveling in the second part of the week. You may also plan a romantic vacation to brighten up the relationship. Married females need to be careful while rekindling the old relationship.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Be positive in approach and show the willingness to take up new responsibilities that also help in career growth. IT, healthcare, hospitality, baking, and aviation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. You will be invited to special sessions with clients and this demands innovative suggestions that will help you augment the profile. New projects will want you to give your utmost attention and be ready to even spend overtime this week. Businessmen looking to expand the trade to new territories can pick the second part of the week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity exists in life and this will help you make crucial monetary decisions. The second part of the week is auspicious to invest in the stock market. Go ahead with a vacation plan or buy electronic gadgets for the home. You may also consider buying luxury items. A celebration at home will happen soon and you must have enough money in the coffers. Businessmen will also be successful in getting a bank loan approved.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy this week. There will be relief from chest-related issues while those who are diabetic must be careful about their diet. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues. Do walk both in the morning and evening as this can keep you healthy. Females will require medical help for viral fever or oral health issues.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

