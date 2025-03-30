Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 30-April 5, 2025 predicts a romantic aura

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, opportunities will knock on your door Keep the love life intact and devote more time to the relationship. Resolve every professional challenge to ensure career growth. Prosperity also exists. Pisces Weekly Horoscope March 30-April 5, 2025: You may fall in love this week.

Strive to brighten up the love life. Minor challenges would exist at the office but you’ll resolve them. Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

You may fall in love this week. To your surprise, a friend or coworker whom you have known for a long time will express the liking and you may take a call analyzing different factors. Some love affairs will also get the approval of parents. Those who are new in a relationship will require devoting more time for the love affair. Be careful not to get into extramarital relationships which can also put the love affair in a fix.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Handle professional challenges with confidence. Your seniors expect surprises from you and it is your responsibility to meet their expectations. Junior employees need to work hard to be the favorite of the seniors. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. Those who have job interviews scheduled for this week can attend them with confidence. Though new partnerships will come into existence, you must verify every aspect before signing the deal. Students need to focus more on their studies as examinations can be tougher this week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will impact your life this week. Money will come in from different sources and you will be good to donate money to charity and even to help a sibling. Some seniors will need to spend for the marriage of a daughter. Traders and entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds and expand their businesses to new regions.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Minor infections may impact routine life. Kidney or liver-related issues may require medical attention. Those who are pregnant should avoid adventure activities and stay away from junk food and alcohol. Start attending a gym or a yoga class to stay both mentally and physically fit. Some children may also develop viral fever or minor bruises this week.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)