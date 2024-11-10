Weekly Horoscope Pisces, November 10 to 16, 2024 predicts promising growth

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, have a confident attitude Stay happy in the relationship as you settle the existing issues. New professional opportunities will come up to prove the mettle. Prosperity also exists. Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: You will also be successful in meeting the expectations at work.

Keep your love life free from arguments and also share pleasant moments with your partner. Utilize the wealth to make smart investments and confirm a healthy diet throughout the week. You will also be successful in meeting the expectations at work.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor issues in the love affair in the first part of the week. Put in the effort to resolve the crisis. Provide the space to the partner and do not impose your concepts that may also have a serious impact on the love affair. Some love affairs which were on the verge of break-up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week. You may plan a vacation together where decision can be made on the future of the love affair.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensible while handling crucial clients. Do not get into office politics and instead look for more productive assignments. Have a productive week where your efforts will make the managers and management happy. Do not say no to new assignments as they promise career growth. Those who deal with businesses associated with handicrafts, artwork, hospitality, and tourism will be successful. Be a firm believer of karma and you will see professional success this week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful while having financial agreements with strangers. Despite you receiving money from different sources, some deals can go wrong. This week, you will buy a property or a car. Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want. Some seniors may also make a decision on the division of the property.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

The health will be generally good but minor breathing issues may be there. Those who have asthma must be careful while venturing outside. Seniors will complain about chest pain or body aches. Pregnant females must avoid underwater sports. Children may also develop bruises while playing. Make exercise a part of the lifestyle and also practice yoga for a balanced state of mind.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)