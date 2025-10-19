Weekly Horoscope Pisces, October 19-25, 2025: New responsibilities will be knocking

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep things on track Value the feelings of the lover. Continue giving the best professional results at work. Wealth will come in. However, your health demands more attention. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay happy in love and skip all sorts of arguments. Overcome professional stress. Utilize the prosperity to settle all pending dues. Health may have issues.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Be cool in the love affair and ensure there is no argument related to a past incident. You need to value the personal space of your lover. It is crucial to keep the lover in a good mood. Some natives will take a call on marriage in the second part of the week. Single natives can also expect to meet someone special in the first half of the week. Keep ego out of the love affair to stay happy together.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

New responsibilities will knock on the door, and you need to pick the best opportunities to display your professional mettle. Expect ego-related issues, and this may complicate your equation with seniors. Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. Businessmen will be successful in signing new contracts with clients that will also bring in good returns in the coming days. Students will also clear the examinations.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from different sources. You may send money for personal happiness, but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things, and saving is also crucial in the long run. Some natives will pick the week to settle a financial dispute with a sibling or a friend. Online lottery will also bring in income this week. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade expansions.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

You may require taking note of your health this week. You should be careful while lifting heavy objects. There will be vision-related issues, and some females will also develop an infection in the ears. It is also good to avoid sugar and oily stuff. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week, as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)