Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 10-16, 2023 predicts a favourable time to travel

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 10, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for September 10-16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Both health & wealth are good.

Pisces – 19th February to 20th March

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Be diplomatic in dealings

We have got the accurate daily Pisces horoscope weekly predictions which state happy love & professional life. Both health & wealth are good.

A new person will enter your life to transform it. Wait for the moment. Accusations at the office are something that may personally hurt you. Minor health and money issues won’t trouble you this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Your relationship will be normal, which means it is mostly trouble-free this week. Ensure you spend time together and talk about the pluses and minuses of the relationship. Support the lover in every endeavour and ensure no discussion crosses the limit. Do not insult the lover either through words or through gestures. A romantic evening is a good option to strengthen the bonding. Married Pisces natives need to avoid the interference of a third person this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You’ll be given the charge of some complex projects which will also give you opportunities to prove your proficiency. Handle all challenges with confidence as success will bless you this week. Your ideas may work out, paving the way for a rise in the role. Healthcare, hospitality, IT, automobile, education, transport, and petroleum industries will flourish this week. Entrepreneurs handling businesses in antiques, food processing, tourism, transport, and cosmetics will see huge profits.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

You will be financially good as wealth will come in from different sources. This will help you buy things of your choice comfortably. You may also start repairing the house or buy household items. It is wise to invest in mutual funds as the returns are guaranteed. It is good to not blindly trust business partners. Some traders will see opportunities to grow to new areas this week.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

This week, some Pisces natives may develop skin infections or throat pain. Children may have bruises while playing but that won’t be serious. Though you may be passionate about sweets, avoiding it will be the best for your health. Make exercising a part of the routine. Follow all traffic rules while driving.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

