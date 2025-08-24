Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 24-30, 2025: You are healthy this week

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, go for the best opportunities this week! Look for chances to excel in the job. Have a productive love relationship. Be careful about major financial investments. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep your love life intact, and also ensure you accomplish all tasks at the office. Prefer safe investments under professional guidance. You are healthy this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your relationship requires more attention, and you both must be ready to resolve all existing issues this week. Be sincere to your wife and ensure no new hook-ups happen, which may impact the marital life. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and video calls. You may meet up with the ex-flame, but ensure the relationship does not hamper married life. Single natives can expect to fall into a relationship in the last part of the week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Be realistic about the professional plans. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target, but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Some new employees will catch the attention of clients, and this will help in future appraisal decisions. Office politics should not impact the working environment, and you should not hesitate to express your opinion at meetings. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business. Students need to put a little more effort into their studies.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may come up in the first part of the week. However, things will be resolved as the week progresses. You may comfortably buy electronic appliances and even a car. However, you must take professional help while considering major investments in speculative business. Businessmen should be highly careful about big investments. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issue will come up. You may also be free from oral health issues. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body and helps in keeping health problems at bay. This week, your diet needs to be free from oil and grease. Instead, depend upon fruits and vegetables to stay healthy.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)