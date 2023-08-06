Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, August 6- 12, 2023 predicts these surprises on the cards

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius says, wander and Wonder: Sagittarius' Cosmic Adventure!

This week embrace the thrill of the unknown and venture into new realms. A sense of wanderlust will fill your heart, urging you to explore uncharted territories, both in your inner world and the physical realm.

The cosmic trailblazer! This week, the universe is calling you to embark on an extraordinary journey, where your boundless curiosity and adventurous spirit will be your guiding stars. Wander and wonder through unfamiliar territories, for it's in the discovery of the unknown that you truly thrive. Open your heart to new experiences, and serendipity will lead you to fascinating encounters and opportunities.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Love becomes an enchanting odyssey for you this week. If you're in a relationship, stoke the embers of passion by planning an unexpected adventure with your partner. Whether it's a spontaneous road trip or a romantic stargazing night, let the thrill of the unknown bring you closer together. For single Sagittarians, the cosmos may introduce someone intriguing during your explorations.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week:

Your career path takes an exciting turn this week. New opportunities may arise, especially in fields that involve exploration, travel, or philosophy. Embrace the chance to expand your horizons and share your ideas with others. Your adventurous spirit will capture the attention of superiors and colleagues alike, making this an excellent time to pitch bold projects or pursue new avenues of professional growth.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, this week is about staying open to unexpected windfalls and opportunities. Avoid being too conservative, as it's during daring moves that fortune favors you. Explore new investment options or consider unconventional money-making ventures. However, exercise caution and do your research before leaping into anything.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Your adventurous spirit extends to your well-being this week. Incorporate excitement into your fitness routine by trying out new activities like hiking, dancing, or yoga retreats. Fresh air and outdoor exercises will work wonders for your energy levels. While exploring, remember to stay hydrated and take care of your muscles. Nurture your mental health too, by embracing mindfulness practices or seeking solitude in nature.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

