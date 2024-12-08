Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts professional success

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not compromise on ideals Celebrate love and consider taking the relationship to the next level with the backing of parents. Professional success is another takeaway of the week. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024: Financially you are stronger and your health will also be normal this week

Troubleshoot all issues related to love through open communication. Official challenges cause no trouble. Financially you are stronger and your health will also be normal this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Some love affairs will witness minor ruckus over previous relationships. Personal space is important in a love life. You should not impose your thoughts on the lover. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and memorable on any day of the week. Do not discuss unpleasant topics that may upset the lover and ensure you are a patient listener. This can strengthen the bond. Your love affair will have the support of your parents.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional attitude will help in the job. Those who attend a job interview will be successful in getting an offer letter. IT professionals will have foreign assignments and some people may even travel abroad. You need to be innovative in projects and out-of-the-box ideas will help you outshine in team projects and assignments. Government employees can expect a change in location while those who are keen to launch a new business can confidently pick the second part of the day.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

You may inherit a property this week. Some Scorpios will have cleared all pending dues. Female entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to expand the trade. Financial success will help you accomplish many long pending goals this week. You may invest in real estate or buy a vehicle. A sibling would request financial help which you can provide. Businessmen will be successful in receiving the pending amount from foreign locations.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

There can be minor oral health issues that will need you to visit a dentist. It is good to drink plenty of water and consume food rich in proteins and vitamins. Spend more time with the family and this will also help to gain relief from office stress. You may also go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)