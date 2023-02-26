Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 26- 4 March, 2023: Don't lose your cool!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, sagittarians appear to have a promising professional future. As a result of your hard work, you may be eligible for a promotion. Your bank account may be negatively affected. An increase in revenue from various avenues might ensure that your funds never run out. Your love life, however, may be challenging. Potentially disastrous consequences may result from your inability to give your relationship the attention it deserves. Make a point of spending time together. Minor infections may worsen if not treated right away. Your family life could be very demanding. Distancing yourself from loved ones during times of crisis is likely to irritate them. Any long-awaited vacations will finally materialize this year. In the midst of nature, you can unwind. Joint property transactions could be lucrative. This could give students a head start in their chosen fields.

Sagittarius Finance This Week

You might be able to make a long-term investment in a successful business. Taking calculated risks on novel experiences is more appealing when you know you'll be financially rewarded for your efforts in due time.

Sagittarius Family This Week

There may be arguments at home as a result of your increased spending, Sagittarius natives. Don't lose your cool; otherwise, the peaceful atmosphere might get ruined. However, a visit from a child is likely to improve your mood.

Sagittarius Career This Week

A good relationship with your superiors will help you advance your career. Assistance in completing outstanding tasks could come from your subordinates. Your hard work may be recognized and rewarded at last.

Sagittarius Health This Week

Sagittarius natives should brace themselves for the return of long-standing issues that have been causing them distress. Relieving the effects of the medicine is possible. Asana practice and deep breathing exercises can help you unwind and de-stress.

Sagittarius Love Life This Week

Your partner may want to talk to you this week. There is no immediate cause for alarm; this discussion is happening on its own accord. The accumulation of unrelated incidents is another possible explanation.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

