Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 8-14, 2026: Expect business promotions, new ventures and more by the weekend

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You never compromise on ideals. Avoid clashes in romance and consider spending more time together. Do not let egos influence your professional decisions. Prosperity also exists in life. Sagittarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love life is productive, while you may also require handling crucial challenges at the workplace. Opt for safe and smart financial investments for better returns. Minor health issues exist.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week You may expect minor misunderstandings, but it is good to settle them before things go out of control. Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. You may meet up with the ex-flame and may also reconcile. However, you should ensure that the present relationship is not in danger. Single females can expect a proposal at work or at an event. Married females may conceive this week, and you can also be serious about expanding the family.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would make a good profit. Those who want to quit the job can update their profile on a job website. Handle the work pressure on a positive note. Some sales and marketing people will travel a lot, while IT managers will need to work hard to impress the client. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures this week.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week Wealth demands proper management. You need to be careful about the payments. If you are into the online business, you will see it flourishing, bringing more revenue to the coffers. Some long-pending dues will be cleared, and businessmen will be successful in finding new partnerships, which will benefit business promotions. Students will need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. A few friends or relatives may also ask for financial assistance this week.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week Be careful about your health. Those who have chest-related issues may develop complications. Some females will develop skin-related infections. A minor accident may occur, and you should also be ready to have issues related to the lungs or chest. Athletes may develop minor injuries. Children should also be careful while playing, as bruises may happen. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler on rainy nights.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

