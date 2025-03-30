Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts financial prosperity
Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today, March 30- April 5, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Stay happy in the love affair this week
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive towards others’ preferences
Be settled in the love and ensure you also meet the professional requirements. Financial prosperity helps comfortable investments and health is normal.
Stay happy in the love affair this week. Your proficiency will help meet professional demands. Prosperity helps you make crucial money decisions. Minor health issues may come up.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Expect minor frictions this week. Some relationships may not work out and you need to work hard to settle things. Communication is crucial and you should also be careful to not hurt the lover through words or actions. Always stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met. Married Sagittarius natives must avoid office hookups that may put their marital life in trouble. If you are looking for a new partner, you may find one this week, probably in the first half.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Avoid controversies at the workplace and be ready to take up new tasks that involve risks. This will benefit in future appraisal or promotion discussions. Your commitment will also influence the client who will specially ask for your assistance for another project this week. Students appearing in competitive examinations will clear the paper without much difficulty. Not all partnerships will be good and businessmen need to be careful before they make crucial decisions.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
You can consider investments, especially in stock or property as this is a good time to invest for a better future. Those who are waiting for a home loan to be approved will have good news. You may also develop minor financial issues with a friend or a sibling that require immediate solutions. If you are in business, support from the government will be the key to expanding your turf. Entrepreneurs will see a good flow of funds that may also help in business expansions.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
There can be minor medical complications. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems. Some children will develop viral fever, sore throat, and oral health issues. Females having rashes on the skin may require consulting a doctor. You may also stay away from people with negative attitudes.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
