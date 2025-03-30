Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 30- April 5, 2025 predicts financial prosperity

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive towards others’ preferences Be settled in the love and ensure you also meet the professional requirements. Financial prosperity helps comfortable investments and health is normal. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope March 30- April 5, 2025: Expect minor frictions this week.

Stay happy in the love affair this week. Your proficiency will help meet professional demands. Prosperity helps you make crucial money decisions. Minor health issues may come up.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor frictions this week. Some relationships may not work out and you need to work hard to settle things. Communication is crucial and you should also be careful to not hurt the lover through words or actions. Always stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met. Married Sagittarius natives must avoid office hookups that may put their marital life in trouble. If you are looking for a new partner, you may find one this week, probably in the first half.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid controversies at the workplace and be ready to take up new tasks that involve risks. This will benefit in future appraisal or promotion discussions. Your commitment will also influence the client who will specially ask for your assistance for another project this week. Students appearing in competitive examinations will clear the paper without much difficulty. Not all partnerships will be good and businessmen need to be careful before they make crucial decisions.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

You can consider investments, especially in stock or property as this is a good time to invest for a better future. Those who are waiting for a home loan to be approved will have good news. You may also develop minor financial issues with a friend or a sibling that require immediate solutions. If you are in business, support from the government will be the key to expanding your turf. Entrepreneurs will see a good flow of funds that may also help in business expansions.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

There can be minor medical complications. Seniors may complain about chest pain, breathing issues, as well as digestion problems. Some children will develop viral fever, sore throat, and oral health issues. Females having rashes on the skin may require consulting a doctor. You may also stay away from people with negative attitudes.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

