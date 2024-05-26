Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts investment returns

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you stand by principles Have a great romantic life complemented by professional success this week. Fortunately, both health & wealth will also be on your side. Have a balanced diet. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, May 26- June 1, 2024: Fortunately, both health & wealth will also be on your side.

Your romantic bonding will strengthen this week. The challenges at the workplace will help you professionally grow. Have a proper monetary plan to save more. No major health issues exist this week.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Some love affairs will see tremors and open communication is crucial here to resolve this crisis. Do not let the lover get upset with your decisions. Instead, pamper the lover and also get engaged in things that you both love. Married Sagittarius natives must avoid office hookups that may put their marital life in trouble. If you are looking for a new partner, you may find one this week, probably in the first half.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your commitment and discipline in work. Do not get into arguments with the seniors. Instead, take a diplomatic route whenever you need to express disagreements. Your profile will catch the attention of different clients who may especially ask for your service. This will add value to you and will work during appraisal discussions. Expect a change in role. If you are in business, support from the government will be the key to expanding your turf. Keep the officials happy before you make any crucial expansion plan.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial hiccup will be there. You may go ahead with your financial decisions that will also bring in good wealth. Some Sagittarius natives will buy a house or vehicle this week. You will see good returns from previous investments and this will also help you make crucial decisions related to trade and speculative business. Consider donating money to charity.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on the diet. The plate should be filled with pulses and nuts. Cut down on sugar and oil which may lead to serious health issues in the long run. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler. Seniors must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Some natives may also develop throat infections and viral fever this week.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)