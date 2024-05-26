Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts investment returns
Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for May 26- June 01, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major health issues exist this week.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you stand by principles
Have a great romantic life complemented by professional success this week. Fortunately, both health & wealth will also be on your side. Have a balanced diet.
Your romantic bonding will strengthen this week. The challenges at the workplace will help you professionally grow. Have a proper monetary plan to save more. No major health issues exist this week.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Some love affairs will see tremors and open communication is crucial here to resolve this crisis. Do not let the lover get upset with your decisions. Instead, pamper the lover and also get engaged in things that you both love. Married Sagittarius natives must avoid office hookups that may put their marital life in trouble. If you are looking for a new partner, you may find one this week, probably in the first half.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Continue your commitment and discipline in work. Do not get into arguments with the seniors. Instead, take a diplomatic route whenever you need to express disagreements. Your profile will catch the attention of different clients who may especially ask for your service. This will add value to you and will work during appraisal discussions. Expect a change in role. If you are in business, support from the government will be the key to expanding your turf. Keep the officials happy before you make any crucial expansion plan.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
No major financial hiccup will be there. You may go ahead with your financial decisions that will also bring in good wealth. Some Sagittarius natives will buy a house or vehicle this week. You will see good returns from previous investments and this will also help you make crucial decisions related to trade and speculative business. Consider donating money to charity.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
Do not compromise on the diet. The plate should be filled with pulses and nuts. Cut down on sugar and oil which may lead to serious health issues in the long run. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler. Seniors must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Some natives may also develop throat infections and viral fever this week.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more. ...view detail