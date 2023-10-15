Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, October 15-21, 2023 predicts love challenges

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Get ready to unleash your inner fire, Sagittarius!

This week, Sagittarius, you will be feeling bold and adventurous. Your enthusiasm and optimism will attract new opportunities and exciting experiences. Your creativity will be at an all-time high, and you'll be ready to take risks and chase after your dreams.

This week is all about unleashing your inner fire and following your passions, Sagittarius. You are in a confident and bold state of mind, ready to tackle anything that comes your way. You will find that new opportunities come to you naturally as your energy attracts abundance and success. This is the perfect time to tap into your creative side and explore new projects, hobbies, or interests.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week:

In matters of the heart, Sagittarius, you will find that your bold and adventurous spirit is attractive to those around you. Whether you're in a committed relationship or single and looking, you'll find that your natural charm and optimism draw people to you. This is a great time to take risks in your love life and pursue someone you've had your eye on.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week:

This week is all about taking risks in your career, Sagittarius. Your bold and confident energy will make you stand out at work, and new opportunities for advancement or growth may arise. Take advantage of any chance to showcase your skills or take on new responsibilities. This is also a great time to start exploring new career paths or opportunities, as your natural enthusiasm and curiosity make you an attractive candidate for any position.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Your natural optimism and confidence will serve you well when it comes to your finances this week, Sagittarius. This is a great time to take calculated risks when it comes to investments or career moves, as your energy is aligned with success. Be sure to also keep an eye out for any new opportunities for earning extra income, as your creativity and resourcefulness will be at an all-time high.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week:

This week is all about exploring new avenues for your health and wellness, Sagittarius. You'll find that your energy levels are high, and you're eager to try new activities or exercises. Whether it's a new fitness routine, trying out a new healthy recipe, or signing up for a meditation class, this is a great time to explore what works for you and what doesn't.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

