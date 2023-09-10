Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, September 10-16, 2023 predicts a new source of wealth foreseen
Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for September 10-16, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be ready to embrace a new relationship this week.
Sagittarius – 22nd November to 21st December
Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Confidence is your trusted companion
This week, have a happy romantic life backed by professional success. Wealth will arrive from different sources this week and have a healthy life as well.
Be ready to embrace a new relationship this week. Professional success will be there while financially you are good to make investment decisions. Your health is also good.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
You will find someone special in the first half of the week. You may meet the ex-flame to patch up the differences. However, married females need to avoid this as their marital life will be compromised. Females may get conceived and hence, you may think about starting a family. There is a possibility of you even losing your temper in an argument which can lead to serious consequences. Avoid this circumstance and always be polite and diplomatic while discussing different topics.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Be innovative at team meetings this week. Your ideas will work out as the management will support them. Some entrepreneurs will launch new ideas and concepts which will have positive results. Expand your business to new territories. You may need to travel for a job and may also find new fortunes in your profession. Some students will clear the preliminary for competitive examinations. Government employees can expect a change in the location of the job.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
While you may receive wealth from different sections, it is crucial to control the expenses this week. Some Sagittarius natives will be tempted to buy property, which is a good investment. You may have expenses at home in the form of a celebration. A financial dispute will be resolved in the first half of the week. Take the help of a financial expert for better decisions.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
Avoid alcohol and tobacco for a week and this will help you stay healthy in the long run. You may suffer from high blood pressure and some minor infections affecting the eyes, nose, or ears will also trouble the week. Make exercising a part of the routine. Follow all traffic rules while driving.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857