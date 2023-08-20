Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, August 20-26, 2023 predicts abundant love

Scorpio – 23rd October to 21st November

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, commitment is your word

Enjoy a happy romantic relationship this week. Professional challenges will exist but handle them. Both finance and health are good this week.

Keep egos out of the romantic life. Professionally, your week is packed but you’ll enjoy it. Both wealth and health are good and you are free to make investments.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Some unexpected incidents may happen in your love life this week. Some will be pleasant and some may be unpleasant. Handle each issue with care and avoid troubles of all sorts. Some Scorpios will go for an outside affair which will create chaos in the relationship. Stay faithful to your partner to make life happier. Spend more time together and do not bring in discussions that may upset the lover. Shower love and receive affection. Some single Scorpios will be fortunate to find new love by the first half of the week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will be packed today New responsibilities will come knocking on the door. Accept challenges and utilize every opportunity to prove your potential. Stay away from office politics and ensure you satisfy the clients. Your opinions and suggestions carry value in the workplace. Those who hold senior positions must ensure that no partisan treatment is made to team members.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial life will be good this week. There will be prosperity and you will be in a condition to fulfill your aspirations. Traveling abroad with the family is possible. You may also plan to buy a property or a car this week. Some past investments will bring in good returns and you may continue investing in the stock market. Businessmen will also be able to find funds needed for expansion purposes.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Though your health would be good this week, mental stress may cause trouble for some people. Always maintain your fitness to stay healthy. Females may have gynaecology-related problems this week and some children will develop viral fever or throat infection. No serious medical problem will happen this week.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

