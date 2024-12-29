Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025 predicts monetary fortune ahead

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome the tremors with a smile Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025. A happy love life and a productive professional life are your takeaways.

A happy love life and a productive professional life are your takeaways. Wealth will come in but ensure you handle it with care. Your health is also good.

Resolve the issues to spend more time with the lover. All professional targets will be met and financially you are stronger. Health will also be positive.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

You need to have a little control of your anger and temperament as that would be helpful to drive you to lead a good relationship. This is also a good time to conceive and Scorpios can think about starting a new family. Single Scorpios will be happy to know that the chances of finding new love are high. Be practical in romance and also learn to be diplomatic in conversations. The lover may not be comfortable doing or hearing a few things and you need to be careful about this.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the professional assignments and ensure you stay in the good book of the management. Some professionals, especially those who are into IT, healthcare, finance, sales, and civil engineering may relocate abroad for job purposes. This week is good to switch the job and you can confidently put down the paper and update the resume on a job portal. Businessmen will see new opportunities to augment the trade and some entrepreneurs will also venture to territories abroad.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Financial fortune will be at your side. You will buy a new property in the first part of the week. A bank loan will be approved and you will also be able to clear all pending dues. You may consider a foreign trip with the family as the financial stats permit that. You may invest in the stock for a better future.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Fortunately, your health will be absolutely fine this week. No major medical issue will disturb the normal life. Make exercise a part of the routine. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt. Athletes and sports persons may develop minor injuries in the second part of the week.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)