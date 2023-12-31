Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Dec 31,2023-6 Jan, 2024 predicts accolades at work

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, expect no miracles; but great moments this week Settle the troubles in the love life with care. Professionally you are good. Your wealth will be good and handle it smartly. Be careful about your health. Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Dec 31-6 Jan, 2023: Settle the troubles in the love life with care.

Troubleshoot love-related issues. Major tasks will be assigned at the workplace and you will successfully accomplish them. Life will see prosperity but ensure you take care of your health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Be realistic in your love life, Minor issues may be there in the first half of the week, but you will be successful in settling them. Keep official pressure outside while spending time with the family. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner. Plan a surprise romantic dinner for your lover which will make the day charming. Male Scorpios need to stay out of extramarital relationships.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

You will see new opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. Some new projects will open up chances to grow. Your performance will win accolades from clients and this will reflect in appraisal. If you are in business, it would be better not to make changes in policies and plans but to continue with the current plans. Students applying to foreign universities will see positive results. Some professionals will also relocate abroad.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

There will be prosperity in the life. However, you need to keep a tab on your expenditure, and the horoscope states you will spend limitlessly on luxury items, impacting your financial condition. The first half of the week is good for making smart investments. Consider the luck in speculative business. The return will be good. A relative or sibling may demand financial help and you may provide it.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Handle the medical issues with confidence. Despite the health horoscope stating positive things, some Scorpios will see minor issues including breathing problems. Ensure your parents are in good health and promise them a happy atmosphere at home. Stay away from stress and people with a negative mentality. Those who want to quit both tobacco and alcohol can pick this week as you will be successful.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857