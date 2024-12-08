Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts success in these fields
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a safe financial plan for a better this week.
Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let emotions influence you
Despite minor issues, the romantic life will be intact. Look for more options to diligently perform at work. Have a safe financial plan for a better this week.
Keep your love affair free from arguments. Spare more time to display your professional competency at the workplace. Both health and wealth require more attention.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Do not emotions go out of control while spending time with the lover. You need to be careful as a statement may be misunderstood by the lover and this can cause chaos. Your attitude is crucial in the relationship and some long-distance love affairs may come to an end due to negative vibes. Single Scorpios may be happy to know that a new person will walk into their life. Office romance is a bad idea for married Scorpios as the spouse will catch you red-handed.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
Some innovative ideas will be approved by the clients and this will work in your favor. An appraisal is also on the way. IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. Those who are in the last leg of work at the office may get multiple interview calls and brush up their professional knowledge to outshine the rest of the candidates. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. Businessmen will also be happy to sign new deals that will bring in money.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
The first part of the week may not be productive in terms of wealth. There can be issues related to the payments, especially in business. You may also have property-related issues within the family. Some seniors will also find wealth for the child’s marriage. A bank loan will be approved while businessmen may also succeed in raising funds through promoters.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
Despite the minor allergies that may impact your routine, your general health will be good. Athletes should be careful on the ground as minor injuries may happen. You may also develop digestion issues and it is good to avoid food from outside. Sleeplessness, pain in joints, and vision-related problems will also trouble you. Take care of the diet and avoid alcohol and tobacco for good reasons.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
