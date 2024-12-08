Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts success in these fields

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let emotions influence you Despite minor issues, the romantic life will be intact. Look for more options to diligently perform at work. Have a safe financial plan for a better this week. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024: Both health and wealth require more attention.

Keep your love affair free from arguments. Spare more time to display your professional competency at the workplace. Both health and wealth require more attention.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Do not emotions go out of control while spending time with the lover. You need to be careful as a statement may be misunderstood by the lover and this can cause chaos. Your attitude is crucial in the relationship and some long-distance love affairs may come to an end due to negative vibes. Single Scorpios may be happy to know that a new person will walk into their life. Office romance is a bad idea for married Scorpios as the spouse will catch you red-handed.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Some innovative ideas will be approved by the clients and this will work in your favor. An appraisal is also on the way. IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. Those who are in the last leg of work at the office may get multiple interview calls and brush up their professional knowledge to outshine the rest of the candidates. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. Businessmen will also be happy to sign new deals that will bring in money.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week may not be productive in terms of wealth. There can be issues related to the payments, especially in business. You may also have property-related issues within the family. Some seniors will also find wealth for the child’s marriage. A bank loan will be approved while businessmen may also succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Despite the minor allergies that may impact your routine, your general health will be good. Athletes should be careful on the ground as minor injuries may happen. You may also develop digestion issues and it is good to avoid food from outside. Sleeplessness, pain in joints, and vision-related problems will also trouble you. Take care of the diet and avoid alcohol and tobacco for good reasons.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)