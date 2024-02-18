 Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 18-24, 2024 predicts a wave of change | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 18-24, 2024 predicts a wave of change

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 18-24, 2024 predicts a wave of change

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 18, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for Feb 18-24, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You will also see good health throughout the week.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, embrace happiness this week

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 18-24, 2024: Work on settling the professional issues.
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 18-24, 2024: Work on settling the professional issues.

Save the relationship with a positive attitude. Work on settling the professional issues. Have control over the expenditure while your health is intact.

Your love life is free from troubles. You will perform well at the office and financially, your life will be stable. You will also see good health throughout the week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

You are happy as new positive twists will come up in your love life. No major trouble is visible this week. Be careful to settle old troubles. Do not impose your opinion on the lover and also support in both personal and professional endeavors. Lovers who are keen to take the relationship to the next level need to wait till the second part of the week for parents to approve the affair. Some people may also find lost love which would bring the fun and joy back to life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Look for new challenges that will prove your diligence at the workplace. Come up with innovative ideas that the management or seniors will approve. Express your opinion without inhibition. Avoid ego clashes at the workplace and stick to your principles even when they cause you trouble. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business. If you have updated the profile on a job portal, a new interview call will come in a day or two.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Have strong control over the expenditure. Though you will see money flowing in, the situation may turn negative as the week progresses. Some investments may not bring in the expected results. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a two-wheeler or invest in property. However, do not lend a big amount to anyone as you may have a tough time getting it back.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You may have a viral fever and some minors may have bruises while playing. Female Scorpios need to be careful while working in the kitchen as accidental cuts may happen while chopping vegetables. If you tend towards obesity, be careful about food from outside. Also, stay away from cold food and drinks.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
