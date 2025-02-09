Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 9-15, 2025 predicts the rekindling of an old love
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope Today, February 9-15, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity exists this week.
Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Look for productivity options
Keep the love affair creative and engaging. The official life demands more focus this week. Be careful about financial expenditure. Heath issues can upset you.
Settle the love-related issues and also have a productive professional life. Do not compromise on health. Prosperity exists this week.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Look for more pleasant moments in the love affair. Though minor tremors may come up in the first part of the week, you will have a great love life. You should be supportive and there should not be any ego-related issues. Some long-distance love affairs may not work out. Scorpio females can expect the week to be perfect to get the support of parents. Married natives have higher chances of getting conceived. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
Handle the official pressure with care. Minor professional challenges may come up and you will also need to travel this week for job reasons. Stay in the good book of the management. Be diplomatic while conversing with clients. You can be serious about changing the job as new options will hit the door. Pick the right choice and see how your professional life transforms. Some new projects will keep you engaged for long hours at the workplace. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
Despite minor financial issues, the routine life will be unaffected. You may also buy a house or vehicle in the first half of the week. Some Scorpios will pick the first part of the week to buy a vehicle or a new property. You may consider a vacation abroad and also do hotel reservations and flight bookings as the monetary status permits that. The second part of the week is good to discuss the property with the siblings.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
Some minor ailments may hurt you this week. There can be knee pain, muscle issues, and viral fever that may trouble you. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. Some children may develop minor bruises while playing. Seniors may develop chest-related issues. Those who have kidney-related ailments may also develop complications.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
