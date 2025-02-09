Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 9-15, 2025 predicts the rekindling of an old love

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Look for productivity options Keep the love affair creative and engaging. The official life demands more focus this week. Be careful about financial expenditure. Heath issues can upset you. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope February 9-15, 2025: A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business.

Settle the love-related issues and also have a productive professional life. Do not compromise on health. Prosperity exists this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Look for more pleasant moments in the love affair. Though minor tremors may come up in the first part of the week, you will have a great love life. You should be supportive and there should not be any ego-related issues. Some long-distance love affairs may not work out. Scorpio females can expect the week to be perfect to get the support of parents. Married natives have higher chances of getting conceived. You may also meet up with an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the official pressure with care. Minor professional challenges may come up and you will also need to travel this week for job reasons. Stay in the good book of the management. Be diplomatic while conversing with clients. You can be serious about changing the job as new options will hit the door. Pick the right choice and see how your professional life transforms. Some new projects will keep you engaged for long hours at the workplace. A new partnership will help an entrepreneur grow the business.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Despite minor financial issues, the routine life will be unaffected. You may also buy a house or vehicle in the first half of the week. Some Scorpios will pick the first part of the week to buy a vehicle or a new property. You may consider a vacation abroad and also do hotel reservations and flight bookings as the monetary status permits that. The second part of the week is good to discuss the property with the siblings.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Some minor ailments may hurt you this week. There can be knee pain, muscle issues, and viral fever that may trouble you. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. Some children may develop minor bruises while playing. Seniors may develop chest-related issues. Those who have kidney-related ailments may also develop complications.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)