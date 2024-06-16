 Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Jun 16-22, 2024 predicts | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Jun 16-22, 2024 predicts

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 16, 2024 12:40 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for June 16-22, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Go for smart ways to stay happy in love.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are never scared of controversies

Go for smart ways to stay happy in love. Put in efforts to overcome professional challenges. Handle wealth smartly and your health is also positive.

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 16 to 22, 2024: Have some fabulous moments to cherish this week.
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 16 to 22, 2024: Have some fabulous moments to cherish this week.

Resolve every issue that impacts your love life. Avoid professional egos and also keep the seniors in a good mood. You are financially good and your health is also intact. You should also be careful about your diet.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Have some fabulous moments to cherish this week. A vacation is a good way to connect with the lover. While spending time, appreciate each other in the achievements and avoid unpleasant discussions. You should complement each other for success in personal and professional endeavors. This will strengthen the bond. You may also consider getting married this week. Some females who face issues in the family will see the support of their parents.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you continue the disciplined professional life and give the best at work. Stay away from office politics. Despite the multiple challenges at the workplace, you will succeed in handling critical cases and will get accolades from the seniors. Your ability to handle teams will help you. Businessmen will succeed in finding new partnerships that work out in raising funds. Some traders may develop issues with local authorities but these will be resolved sooner.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Utilize your wealth freely as there will be no hiccup in the inflow of wealth. A past investment will bring in good wealth. You may go ahead with the plan to try the fortune in stock and speculative business. Some Scorpios will have issues within the family as siblings may try putting their hands on your property. Prosperity will help you buy a property or a vehicle.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You will experience good health this week. No major ailment will hurt you. However, viral fever, throat infection, and coughing can disturb you. Oral health issues will be another major concern. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity. Seniors may have trouble walking and sleeplessness is another major issue.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

