Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 8 to 14, 2025 astro tips for career growth

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, success is your playmate Sharing emotions unconditionally in the love affair, and you may also prefer new tasks at the workplace that will lead to career growth. Prosperity also exists. Scorpio Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: Go for diligent financial handling.(Freepik)

Keep the relationship safe from tremors and consider taking up new roles at the office. Go for diligent financial handling. Your health is also good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Always value the partner and provide proper space to the lover in the romantic life. You should also be a caring person and a good listener. Some love affairs will be productive, and you both may get engaged in tasks that are exciting. You may also introduce the lover to the family this week. Though some married natives will fall in love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life. Females should also be careful not to provoke their partner.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

There can be minor problems within the team over certain aspects of the project, and you need to take the initiative to settle them down. Some professionals will succeed at the negotiation table with clients, which will help the company earn good revenue. Those who are in the government service may have additional responsibilities that would need extra attention. It is wise to be careful while signing new partnerships this week. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success follows you this week. This will make changes in the lifestyle. Consider buying electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Some natives will buy a new vehicle. You are also good at trying your fortune in the stock market. The second part of the day is also good to resolve monetary or property issues with a relative or sibling.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Though no major health issue will come up, it is good to follow a healthy lifestyle. You should also be ready to keep a distance from people having a negative mindset. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Avoid Junk food and a sedentary lifestyle. Females may have gynecological issues, while seniors may complain about pain in their joints.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)