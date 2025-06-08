Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 8 to 14, 2025 astro tips for career growth
Scorpio Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Financial success follows you this week.
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, success is your playmate
Sharing emotions unconditionally in the love affair, and you may also prefer new tasks at the workplace that will lead to career growth. Prosperity also exists.
Keep the relationship safe from tremors and consider taking up new roles at the office. Go for diligent financial handling. Your health is also good.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Always value the partner and provide proper space to the lover in the romantic life. You should also be a caring person and a good listener. Some love affairs will be productive, and you both may get engaged in tasks that are exciting. You may also introduce the lover to the family this week. Though some married natives will fall in love, it is good to avoid this to save the marital life. Females should also be careful not to provoke their partner.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
There can be minor problems within the team over certain aspects of the project, and you need to take the initiative to settle them down. Some professionals will succeed at the negotiation table with clients, which will help the company earn good revenue. Those who are in the government service may have additional responsibilities that would need extra attention. It is wise to be careful while signing new partnerships this week. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
Financial success follows you this week. This will make changes in the lifestyle. Consider buying electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Some natives will buy a new vehicle. You are also good at trying your fortune in the stock market. The second part of the day is also good to resolve monetary or property issues with a relative or sibling.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
Though no major health issue will come up, it is good to follow a healthy lifestyle. You should also be ready to keep a distance from people having a negative mindset. Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Avoid Junk food and a sedentary lifestyle. Females may have gynecological issues, while seniors may complain about pain in their joints.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope