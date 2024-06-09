 Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 9-15, 2024 predicts professional achievements soon | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 9-15, 2024 predicts professional achievements soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 09, 2024 01:23 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for June 9-15, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Overcome issues in the relationship with sincerity.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be innovative in your thoughts

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, June 9-15, 2024. Professional success will be your companion. Both wealth and health will also be at your side.
Overcome issues in the relationship with sincerity. Do not let minor professional challenges impact productivity. Financially you are prosperous.

Keep your lover happy and content this week. Professional success will be your companion. Both wealth and health will also be at your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will see ups and downs. Ensure you keep the partner in a good mood and consider the preferences. Ensure you act as a supporting pillar in both personal and professional endeavors. Some Scorpios will meet the ex-lover to rekindle the old love affair but married natives should not indulge in any activity that may hurt the marital life. Single Scorpios will fall in love and can confidently express the feeling to receive a positive response.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

New responsibilities will knock on the door at work. Be ready to handle a new project and consider this as a golden opportunity to climb the ladders of career success. Avoid confrontations at work. Come up with innovative ideas at meetings that will be approved by the management and clients. You may be a victim of office politics and it is vital to eschew gossip and stay in the good book of the management. Some chefs and IT professionals will also be fortunate to go to Europe for job reasons. It is good that students pay more attention to their studies.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status will be robust this week. Wealth will come in from different sources and you may confidently invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Scorpios will financially help a needy sibling while you may also take the initiative to resolve a monetary dispute involving a friend or relative. Online lottery will also bring in good results this week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Some Leos will also develop breathing issues and those who have asthma are instructed to be careful while venturing outside. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues Stay away from junk food. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. You may also walk in the morning or evening to stay healthy. Some children will develop viral fever, sore throat, and skin-related issues.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
